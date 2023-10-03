New details emerge in shooting at Mary Persons graduation party, Forsyth PD says

There were approximately 17 shots fired.

FORSYTH, Ga. — New details have emerged from a shooting at a block party over the weekend that left three people injured including a Mary Persons football player.

The shooting happened at a graduation party for Mary Persons' seniors on Milledge Circle, according to Sgt. Terrance Thomas with the Forsyth Police Department.

Thomas said there were 300 people at the block party and it was advertised on social media and flyers. Two groups got into a disagreement before people at the party pulled guns. Approximately 17 shots were fired.

Three people were injured including a 19-year-old from Macon, a 19-year-old from Jackson and 16-year-old DJ Walton, a Mary Persons football player.

Thomas says all are in stable condition. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting.

As of now, Forsyth Police say they have no suspects.