FORSYTH, Ga. — A new distribution center and 200 jobs could be headed to Monroe County.

According to the Middle Georgia Regional Commission, a developer wants to build a 300-square foot cold storage building off Rumble Road.

It would be located near the Five Below Warehouse.

The application does not name the company that would use the new distribution center, but it says they would run two shifts a day with about 100 people per shift. They'd also generate about 2,600 vehicle trips a day onto Rumble Road.

The developers, Primus Builders, say the 310,250 building would be just Phase One, and they hope to eventually add a second building of about 190,000 square feet. They estimate the total value of the project at about $65 million.

If approved, the center would open some time in 2021.