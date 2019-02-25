MACON, Ga. — A new dog park is coming to Jones County. Sabrina Burse spoke to the county government to see how the project would help pet owners their pups.

Meagan Jenkins visits the Macon dog park in the College Hill neighborhood almost every day. She remembers what life was like before she discovered it.

"I would basically spend about an hour and a half every day walking them or try to, but here, I can bring my schoolwork and sit down," said Jenkins as her dogs ran around.

Jenkins says people travel county-to-county to visit this dog park, so she was excited to hear Jones County is building their own.

"I think it's great for the community," said Jenkins.

County Administrator Jason Rizner says the dog park will be right next to the Jones County government center. He says about $60,000 to $65,000 of SPLOST funds will pay for the dog park as well as a walking trail and a pavilion with benches.

"We have lots of pet owners here, so we feel like they'll really enjoy having a place to bring their dogs to play with other dogs," said Rizner.

Rizner says Jones County also plans on installing bench swings for pet owners to use while their dogs play.

Jenkins says her dogs are in a better mood when they get to visit the Macon park.

"They're more docile, more loving, and you actually get a chance to really bond with your dog a little bit more than you would if you were just hanging by the house," said Jenkins.

Site preparation is underway and Rizner says the dog park construction should wrap up in late spring.