'Push the boundaries of what a donut company can do': New donut shop opening on Mercer University Drive

Folks can get a milkshake, smoothie, coffee, specialty donut or a classic hot and fresh glazed donut seven days a week.

MACON, Ga. — A new donut shop is taking over the space Daylight Donuts used to occupy on Mercer University Drive.

Glazed Donuts is having its grand opening this Friday and the director of marketing, Carter Canady, says this won't be an average donut shop.

"We don't want it to just be another donut shop, we really want to have every customer that comes in feel like family," Canady said.

Glazed is a joint effort between Canady of Canady Media, Shane Buerster of ZBeans Coffee, and Ashley James, the owner of Mini Dixie Donuts in Warner Robins.

Canady says the idea for the new donut shop came about after the business owners saw that the former Daylight Donuts location at 1530 Mercer University Drive suite 500 was available.

"We're all business owners. We're always trying to think creatively and passionately about how we can make Middle Georgia better, Macon, Warner Robins," Canady said. "That's our end goal."

He says there will be a full-service coffee shop inside with ZBeans coffee and James will be providing the donuts.

Canady says what makes Glazed special is that folks can come in and get a hot and fresh glazed donut no matter the time of day.

The shop is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day including Sunday.

"Any customer, they can get an assorted dozen or half dozen box of donuts, but they also have the option to, no matter what day it is, they can add a hot and fresh glazed put right in the machine right in front of them," Canady said.

He says that's how the name 'Glazed' was born.

Glazed also sells milkshakes, coffee, smoothies, and other kinds of assorted donuts.

"We're expecting to really push the boundaries creatively of what a donut company can do," Canady said.

