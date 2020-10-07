New downtown hotel, two convenience stores going before Bibb zoning board

Several projects will be going before the Macon-Bibb zoning board on Monday

MACON, Ga. — A new downtown hotel, changes for the Macon Rocks Climbing Gym, two new convenience stores and tweaks in the design of retail shopping center on Zebulon Road are all on Monday’s agenda for the Macon-Bibb County Planning and Zoning Commission.

The Design Review Board is recommending design approval for a new Avid hotel at 567 Second Street but commissioners also have to consider Five Fifty Five LLC’s application for a conditional use permit for the 876-unit hotel between Plum and Poplar streets.

The Design Review Board also signed off on façade changes to 527 D.T. Walton Sr. Way where Bryan Nichols is building a new rock climbing gym near the Government Center.

The full commission must now consider whether to allow Nichols to add stucco to the brick third floor and install a new wooden doorway.

Commissioners also will review changes in the design approved nearly a year ago for a retail shopping center on an outparcel in the Lofts at Zebulon at 5791 Zebulon Road.

Summit Design & Build has submitted a new plan that changes construction materials and architectural elevations for the building that would be in front of the lofts and opposite a proposed Sonny’s BBQ location that has struggled to meet design requirements.

Five Rivers Investments LLC wants to build a new 24-hour convenience store at 5387 Hawkinsville Road across from Kumho Parkway.

The store plans to employ three people for each 8-hour shift at the 7,200 square-foot-store with gasoline and diesel sales.

Landscape plans call for a minimum of 15 trees on the property.

The Middle Georgia Regional Commission submitted a letter concerning the project with comments from the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority stating it “will benefit our long-term mission of growing the tax base and creating employment opportunities for the citizens of Macon-Bibb County and the region.”

The authority also noted pending changes in the traffic pattern on Ga. 247 with the replacement of multiple bridges on the highway.

The Georgia Department of Transportation stated that pending plans will shift Allen Road to align with Kumho Parkway, which necessitates an impact study for the development driveways.

The regional commission also noted the tract is in the green infrastructure corridor of Tobesofkee Creek so zoning commissioners should consider potential impacts to the site.

Agape Nursery wants to move its location on Mumford Road to north Macon.

Agape seeks to resurrect an old greenhouse and create a nursery on five acres of land at 6225 Forsyth Road. They plan to have 14 parking spaces and be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The nursery plans to draw up to 40 cars a week, depending on the season.

At 6398 Zebulon Road near the entrance to Lake Wildwood, Tejas Properties LLC wants to demolish the front half of the current convenience store built in 1986 and erect another one with a larger gas pumping area and additional parking.

Commissioners also are expected to approve the demolition of a Verizon Wireless cell phone tower and to make way for a new one at 1358 Old Forsyth Road.

P&Z staff notes the current tower is not structurally capable of supporting equipment for additional coverage and capacity.

The commission must also give final approval for a new garage at 162 Corbin Avenue, vents to be added to a home at 218 Orange St. and construction of a pool shelter in a new landscaping design for 925 Park Place in downtown.

The hearings begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Terminal Station. Only a limited number of seats are available to meet social distancing requirements due to COVID-19.

Contact Civic Reporting Senior Fellow Liz Fabian at 478-301-2976 or fabian_lj@mercer.edu.

