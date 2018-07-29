Macon-Bibb commissioner Al Tillman says a new building paid for by SPLOST funds could bring a much-needed change to his district.

On Sundays, Alecia Moseby attends church off Napier Avenue. The building has an alarm system and a sign asking people to remove their guns to give people a safer place to pray.

“I pray that the people in Macon will stop killing each other,” she said.

Moseby calls Macon home, but says something needs to be done to make her neighborhood better.

“This has been a high-crime area in the Bellevue-Napier area,” she said.

Commissioner Al Tillman says he used blight funds to tear down blighted homes in favor of putting in a dual fire station and sheriff’s office building in its place.

“We were able to knock out two birds with one stone,” said Moseby.

The building was paid for with $2.3 million of SPLOST funds from the county’s fire department and sheriff’s office.

He says the cost is worth it to make the neighborhood safer.

Moseby says the dual police-fire station is a step in the right direction, but the community also needs to bond together to make a chance.

“I think Macon will be better if they just learn to love each other a little more and stop all of this killing and robbing,” she said.

The building is currently empty, but will soon be filled with Macon-Bibb firefighters from the Forsyth Road station and District 9 deputies who are currently working out of a rented building.

