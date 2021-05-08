New Dublin High principal welcomes students back to the classroom

"We want our kids to know that we care about them, we love them, and we just want to be empathetic with them as they go through this year."

DUBLIN, Ga. — On Thursday, the sounds of the Fighting Irish marching band greeted Dublin High students as they returned to class.

New principal Jamie Paulk got a chance to meet students as they got to the high school.

The kids had their new outfits and bookbags on, and were ready to begin a year of fun, learning, and success.

Paulk says he wants students to know that the staff truly cares about them.

"We believe that love covers everything," Paulk said. "We have a convocation speaker this year and he talked about love first, teach second, so we want our kids to know that we care about them, we love them and we just want to be empathetic with them as they go through this year."

But even as students at Dublin High start a new year, some will still hold on to the memory of the late Jaroy Stuckey and his family.

This spring, Stuckey, his wife, their son, and their unborn child were killed in a car accident on I-16.

His name will continue to live on at the basketball court now named in his honor.

The Irish Gifted Academy will also name their playground in honor of Stuckey's wife, Elysea, and their son A.J.