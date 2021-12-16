New electric truck plant to come to east Atlanta could employ 7,500 people

The plant will cost about $5 billion.

ATLANTA — A new battery and assembly plant will be built east of Atlanta and may provide jobs for people in Central Georgia, sources briefed on the decision told the Associated Press.

According to a release, electric truck maker Rivian Automotive will announce Thursday that it’s building a $5 billion plant.

It's projected to employ 7,500 workers.

Rivian makes electric trucks and commercial vans. According to reports, Texas, Arizona and Michigan were also competing for the plant.

Rivian's new Georgia plant could make 200,000 vehicles a year, adding to a plant Rivian is already operating in Illinois, according to the release.

The release says they could qualify for hundreds of millions worth of incentives from Georgia and local governments.

Kemp and officials will gather at Liberty Plaza at the State Capitol at 4 p.m. to make the announcement.