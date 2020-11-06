MACON, Ga. — This year's election was a little different with long delays, technical problems, and more than a million Georgians voting by mail.

So, we still have no official final results for most races, but we can tell you about some of the apparent winners.

For example, Bibb County is electing four new county commissioners and Paul Bronson in District 2 will likely be one of them.

He's a former firefighter, a major in the US Army reserve and he's pursuing a PhD in clinical psychology from Emory.

He's got a big lead over Wesley Stroud in District 2.

In District 5, it looks like Seth Clark and Erion Smith are headed to a runoff in August. Smith has a 12-vote lead for the second spot over Carlton Kitchens with the votes still being counted, so that could also change.

Raymond Wilder could be the next commissioner for District 6. He's currently got 62% of the vote over Donald Druitt and Robert Abbott. Wilder's an insurance adjuster.

Bill Howell leads the District 7 race and based on the current numbers, he would win without a runoff. Right now, he's got 52% of the vote over Tim Rivers and Bonnie Thompson. Howell's a general contractor.

Some familiar faces will also be back on the county commission next year. Valerie Wynn, Mallory Jones, Virgil Watkins and Al Tillman all beat challengers on Tuesday. Elaine Lucas had no opponent.

Again, all of those results are still unofficial

