'A completely new space': Comfort food restaurant to open in downtown Macon

The owners of Daiquiris & More are opening a comfort food restaurant across the street from the bar in the former location of China Wok

MACON, Ga. — The owners of Daiquiris & More, a popular bar on Second Street in downtown Macon, are opening a new family-friendly restaurant.

Crave Scratch Kitchen is located at 347 Cotton Avenue -- the former location of China Wok -- and it officially opens on Wednesday.

“We just kind of went in and refurbished everything. Completely new look. It’s a completely new space,” said owner Jeremy Jackson.

Jackson says he decided to open Crave because they wanted to provide a restaurant for families to go to that is not geared toward night life, like Daiquiris & More.

The idea also came because they were not able to provide food for customers at the daiquiri bar.

Jackson worked with Chef Suni Wilson, an instructor at the career academy in Houston County and formerly at Helms College, to develop a menu for Crave Scratch Kitchen.

“Basically, what we wanted to do is just be a little bit different from what you would normally see downtown, from the burgers, wings, fries. It’s more of a comfort food restaurant,” Jackson said.

All the food is made from scratch, Jackson says, hence the restaurant's name.

“Nothing is pre-bought or anything like that, so we’re making everything," he said.

Cajun pasta, pimento cheese hush puppies, sweet potato cheesecake and loaded mac and cheese are just a few items folks can expect on the menu.

Jackson says he expects their chicken and waffles to be the signature dish.

“We’ll have a red velvet, cinnamon, and a Belgian waffle option for it,” he said.

Crave was originally set to open earlier this year in February, but Jackson put it on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We haven’t officially opened yet, and the plan right now is to not have a grand opening just yet until the numbers for the pandemic calm down a bit,” he said.

He says he's had two soft openings for the restaurant the last two Saturdays.

“They’ve went well and we believe we’ve worked out the kinks and are ready to fully open, but we want to be safe and not, you know, draw a huge crowd out for a grand opening,” he said.

Jackson says he is encouraging people to stay safe and abide by state and federal COVID-19 guidelines. He says they will be doing temperature checks upon entry at Crave.