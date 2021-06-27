New Family Justice Center in Macon to help victims of abuse

The goal is to have it up and running by the end of 2022.

MACON, Ga. — A four year grant will make it possible for victims to receive resources and help, all in one place, in Macon.

Right now, victims of domestic violence, human trafficking and more, have to bounce around the community to get the help and resources they need.

"My story was two-fold. I was a victim of crime, a victim of abuse from a former marriage and also I was sexually assaulted in my home while I was going through this situation." Stephanie Whitehead said.

Stephanie Whitehead says, while she was enduring all of this, she didn't know what to do.

"I was lost, alone, didn't know where to turn to, who to ask for. I was lost, just lost," Whitehead said.

The Crisis Line & Safe House of Central Georgia is working with the community to better help domestic violence survivors and their families get the support they need.

"While we have awesome resources in Macon, it's still a lot for victims, and a lot of barriers that they have to go through, and frankly getting re-traumatized by having to tell their story over and over again," Sarah Schanck said.

Schanck is the site coordinator of the Family Justice Center.

She says, thanks to a four year grant from the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council of Georgia, they are able to open a Macon Family Justice Center.

"A Family Justice Center brings that all under one roof, with the victim as the center of the conversation," Schank said.

The Center will bring together police officers, prosecutors, advocates, therapists and attorneys, so that survivors don't have to make all of those stops.

Whitehead says a center would have been extremely helpful for her situation.

"All of these compartments in one place, it will make people feel like someone really cares," Whitehead said.