December is right around the corner and that means Christmas decorations are going up and the lights are taking over.

You may remember the Tripp Family Christmas light display near Cochran. Well, after a four year break, the Greene family is taking over to bring the lights back at a new location.

For Joe and Marie Tripp, this time of year has always held a special place in their hearts.

In their happiest moments, "I married my husband on Christmas Eve," Marie said.

To their worst, "our son was diagnosed with cancer and he was in the hospital one Christmas and all he wanted was to see the lights," she said.

So they got to work, making sure their property looked nothing less than a winter wonderland for their son.

Continuing the tradition for 30 years, they always tried outdoing themselves from the year before.

"It went from the front yard to the roof to the backyard...it got huge," Marie said.

In 2015, the Tripp family had to call it quits due to other health problems in the family.

This year, the Greene family decided to step in and help bring the magic back.

Leighann Greene says she remembers taking her children to see the lights and wants other families to experience that joy.

"I have memories of taking my oldest child -- she's 8 now -- when she was a baby. It was so cold and we bundled her up and took her out and the wonder on her face she was like *gasp* and just pointing at everything, she was just so excited," she said.

You'll get to see over half a million lights along a path that's twice as long as before.

"It looks like a small Disneyland. If you want to truly get into the Christmas spirit this is the place to be," Marie said.

"Hearing the memories and that's what I love about it is that it brings people together. So if anyone walks away from here and can't wait to come back then they've reached their goal," Greene said.

The lights will start Saturday, December 1 and run until the 30th.

Admission is $3 per person, and children 3 and under are free.

Sunday through Thursday they are open from 6-9 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday they extend their hours until 10 p.m.

The new location is at the Greenes' Tom Sawyer Farm at 952 Empire Chester Hwy in Cochran.

