New 'Farmacy' in Macon to provide food for people with medical conditions affected by nutrition

The grand opening was Monday.

MACON, Ga. — You've got a new place in Macon to get food and learn healthy ways to prepare it!

Atrium Health Navicent held a grand opening for their new Healthy Communities Food as Medicine Market and Food Farmacy program on Monday.

"We're very excited to be able to provide a lot of the food that people here will be able to access," Kathy McCollum, President and CEO of Middle Georgia Community Foodbank, said.

Patients will be able to select foods and place them in a cart, just like at a grocery store, so they can supplement their pantries and refrigerators. They will also receive one-on-one mentoring from nutritionists, nurses, social workers and others who will provide education on how to choose and prepare healthy foods.