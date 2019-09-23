MACON, Ga. — The current speed limit along the stretch of New Forsyth Road in front of the Academy for Classical Education reads 45 miles per hours.

The county’s traffic engineer and school officials say the speed limit is unsafe.

Sheri Daniel has to sit in a long line, as she waits to pick up her son at the Academy for Classical Education, or ACE.

"It just gets backed up and people won't let you out or let you back in it’s a huge problem," said Daniel.

Morgan Griffin says she’s waits every day for her three kids, too.

"We have so many parents coming in and out and trying to make these right turns," said Griffin.

Both agree it’s not just the build-up that bothers them, it's the fact that people drive by the school too fast.

Pat Kelly one of the administrators for the school says they’ve asked county commissioners to help.

"We don’t bus, so everyone has to get their child and it clogs the arteries out here," said Kelly.

Commissioner Valerie Wynn sponsored an ordinance to designate a portion of the road within 1,000 feet of the school as a school zone. That would reduce the speed limit during school hours to 25 miles per hour and turn on the speed detection devices near the school.

"Anything to slow down some of this traffic during the peak hours would certainly assist us in making sure the children and their parents arrive alive and safe," said Kelly.

"It's definitely something we need to do. It’s just safer for everybody around," said Griffin.

"It's scary. I've almost been hit numerous times. I almost have to go for it and hope for the best," said Daniel.

The moms say the county’s proposal would be a welcome change.

County commissioners plan to discuss the proposal at their meeting on Tuesday.

If it passed, the proposal says the school zone would not take effect until January.

RELATED: Milledgeville police want to put cameras around school zones to monitor speeding

RELATED: 'You are not invincible. I promise' | Police department's open letter to speeding teen