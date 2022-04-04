New gaming, entertainment lounge opening in downtown Macon

The complex is owned by Anthony Howard Jr., who also owns Gamez on Wheelz.

MACON, Ga. — A new gaming and live entertainment lounge is opening in downtown Macon on Mother's Day weekend.

Anthony Howard Jr. is the owner of Gamez on Wheelz, which is a mobile gaming business that's been open for almost six years. It services all of Georgia.

Serenity's Entertainment Complex is an extension of that. There are two sides: gaming and live entertainment.

Howard says he wanted to expand the business to a brick and mortar so people had a peaceful place where the entertainment felt intimate.

On the gaming side, there are a row of gaming chairs and consoles set up for kids and adults to pay per play. Howard plans to hold tournaments as well.

On the live entertainment side, there will be music, hookah, drinks and a comfortable place to sit.

"I wanted to create a space that's safe and where families can engage as a whole," Howard said.

The space is red, black and gold. Howard says "Go Dawgs" and says the splash of gold stands for royalty. There will also be live sports games at the venue.

Families can come together during the day, but after 8 p.m., it's 21 and up.

People can host parties at the venue or just come with friends. The dress code is business casual.

There will always be a DJ, band, or some form of live entertainment.

Right now, Howard is holding soft openings on the weekends, but the grand opening is Mother's Day weekend. After that, their hours will be Tuesday through Thursday 4-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. to midnight.

On the weekends, Howard plans to cater or have food trucks.