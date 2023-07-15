New GBI director named by Gov. Kemp

The appointment comes less than a month after it was announced former director Mike Register was leaving the bureau.

ATLANTA — The new director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been announced.

Gov. Brian Kemp named Chris Hosey as the GBI's new director Saturday in what was described a unanimous vote by the Board of Public Safety.

The appointment comes less than a month after it was announced former director Mike Register was leaving the bureau's top job. Register, who spent less than a year in the role, is departing the GBI to be the new public safety director in Cobb County.

Hosey currently serves as the assistant director of the GBI where he oversees the largest component of the agency -- its investigative division.

He began his career as a narcotics agent with the Local Violators Squad and worked throughout the state in several different positions.

Hosey was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of a multijurisdictional drug task force in 2001. He later helped the GBI create the first state and local regional drug enforcement office. In 2012, Hosey was promoted to inspector where he oversaw drug operations, general investigative offices and the GBI's training unit.

Former GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed him as deputy director of investigations in 2020 before he was eventually promoted to assistant director.

“Chris has dedicated his career to protecting the people of our state as a proud member of law enforcement,” Kemp said in his announcement. “With over 35 years of experience at the GBI, he brings a wealth of institutional knowledge and skill to this role. I’m confident he will bring the same level of commitment to the job that he has shown throughout his years of service.”

The new GBI director received his bachelor's degree in sociology from Georgia Southwestern State University and a master's degree in public administration from Columbus State University. Hosey is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

He will begin serving as the GBI director on Aug. 1.