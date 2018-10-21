Bowden Golf Course says they’re hoping a 'new secret weapon' will help them earn more money after the course opens back up later this week.

“I consider Bowden Golf Course a big recreation center and golf is a fun sport,” said Jack Dean.

Dean knows what golf meant to him growing up.

“We didn’t have one of those [a golf course] growing up. My mom would drop me off at the golf course

in Augusta and she’d go to work all day in the summer. I’d be out there playing by myself,” he recalled.

He already has his PGA certification for a kids Junior League in Macon that he hopes will start in the spring.

“I’d like to get them out here – get them off the street, get them out of the house, get them off video games, get them off their cellphones and get them to spend a couple of hours out here enjoying the great game of golf,” said Dean.

cost? $200, six months of dedication, and one practice and one match each week. There would be endless possibilities for kids to travel, play and learn more about the sport while giving the course a new source of revenue.

Golf lessons and clinics are things that haven’t been offered at Bowden in the past, and they’re hoping it’ll generate enough revenue so the course won’t have to be funded by the county.

Dean says he dreams of partnering with schools to create after-school programs and growing a league here that rivals that league of 100 kids he works with in Dublin.

Bowden Golf Course has been closed for seven months for renovations. Dean says they're excited to open back up to the public this Friday.

