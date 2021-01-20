New Greek taverna to open in west Macon

Graffiti's Pizza will have gyros, pizza, grinders and more

MACON, Ga. — A Greek taverna is coming to Macon in February. Graffiti’s Pizza sells pizzas, gyros, grinders and more.

There’s already a mom-and-pop location in McDonough off exit 261 on I-75. The owners, a married couple named Gene and Nicole Hinkle, are opening a second location at 5577 Thomaston Road.

“We’re trying to just expand in different locations and kind of get the name out of Graffiti’s,” said Kelcie Lamb.

She's the manager of the McDonough location and she says she’ll be managing the Macon spot as well.

The restaurant also has items on the menu like spaghetti and lasagna. Lamb says a must-try on the menu is the beef and lamb gyro.

“They’re the authentic kind of gyros,” she said.

She says the Olympia specialty pizza is an honorable mention and is Graffiti’s top selling item.

“Which is kind of like a supreme pizza. That’s a big thing that people enjoy here in McDonough,” Lamb said.

Lamb says Graffiti’s stands out from other pizza joints because everything is made in-house, like the restaurant’s sauces and dough.

“Everything is pretty much made from scratch,” she said.

She adds the folks with Graffiti’s are looking forward to joining the Central Georgia community and building regular customers here.

“We’re open to the public in about two weeks, which we’re super excited for and we’re excited to start building our clientele down there and getting to know people,” she said.