PERRY, Ga. — Construction on a new hotel near the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry is set to begin at the top of 2020.

According to a news release, the 94-room Hilton Garden Inn will be built near the Hampton Inn, Bran Hospitality’s other property in Perry.

In addition to having 94 rooms, the new hotel will include a full bar, restaurant and banquet space.

The company also says they’re planning major renovations at the Hampton Inn after construction is completed, which would add a third floor to the existing hotel.

Earlier in July 2019, fairgrounds staff said they were in negotiations with Bran Hospitality to actually build the hotel on fairgrounds property, but executive director Stephen Shimp said the two parties couldn’t ‘come to terms’ with each other.

Shimp, at the time, said they would be accepting proposals for other developers to build a hotel on the property.

There's no word on anything that's developed from that yet.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

2 found dead at Eatonton home, GBI investigating

You can get paid $1,300 if you watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.