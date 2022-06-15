New Houston County district attorney celebrates first day in office

A reception in Houston County courthouse was held for the newly-appointed District Attorney William Kendall

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — William Kendall spent his first full day in the official role of Houston County's district attorney. Kendall was sworn in Monday, June 13.

Many of Kendall's friends and coworkers attended the reception to celebrate with him.

Kendall isn't new to the role. He's been the acting DA since George Hartwig stepped down in the fall of 2021.

Kendall says his goals for the county remain the same as when he first took office.

"I don't think anything changes," says Kendall. "We carry on the mission to serve the people of Houston County. We're going to keep doing our job. We're going to worry about the cases we have now. We're going to look into our cold cases and we're going to look into the future in proactive law enforcement efforts."