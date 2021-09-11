The owner behind a new restaurant in west Macon is a familiar face

The west side of Macon is getting more and more choices as the shopping center opens new businesses.

MACON, Ga. — A new Japanese restaurant is now open in west Macon. Sakura Poke and Hibachi is one of the newest places in the Tobesofkee Crossing shopping center.

Owner Kenny Lim is the owner of five restaurants; some right here in Macon.

Sakura will be a little different than some of his other restaurants, Osaka Hibachi and Sushi and Sake Hibachi and Sushi, because instead of sushi -- they'll serve poke.

Poke is raw fish, usually tuna or salmon, tossed over rice and topped with vegetables and sauces. Lim says poke is a healthier option for people.

"Healthy is important," he said. "[Customers] create their own, they can try anything they like."

He'll also have the staple Hibachi grill rice bowls with vegetables.

Lim says he was called about the location and decided it would be a good opportunity to provide the community with a new place to eat.

"The area is growing... stay with community, grow together," he said. "Give people more types of food."

Lim says he's in the restaurant business because he loves cooking. He's been in business since 1988. He stays "very busy" and doesn't get to cook much these days, but he's still very hands-on.

"I teach all the other chefs how to make it, how to cook the food, how to make the sauce," he said.

Lim says to come by and try them out! Sakura is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.