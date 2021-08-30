'Everything in here is healthy': New juice, smoothie bar opens in Milledgeville

Milly'ville Nutrition offers a wide variety of drinks and shakes, and you don't have to cheat on your diet to try one

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — There's a new, healthy option for people in Milledgeville looking for a meal replacement or a pick-me-up in the middle of the day.

Milly'ville Nutrition is a colorful nutrition store that offers meal replacement protein shakes, loaded teas, and specialty drinks.

Owner Kelley Nelson says she wanted to open something tasty for the people of Milledgeville to experience without all the added sugars and calories.

"Everything in here is healthy," she said.

You can get all kinds of flavors, and they can supplements like aloe for your digestive system, or Vitamin C and B6 in the sugarless loaded teas. They also have toppings for the meal replacement shakes and drinks for energy and focus.

"If anybody needs help with an afternoon three o'clock day, come get a loaded tea! Because that'll help you get through the day," Nelson said.

Seating for the business has been delayed but will soon be delivered, but those delays didn't stop them from having a grand opening on Monday.

"Everything's been great," Nelson said.

Nelson hired some college students to work, and she says the process of opening in Milledgeville has been a good one.

"It just happened, it was kind of like fate just put us here," she said.

They are located at 1954 North Colombia St in the parking lot of the Hobby Lobby. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.