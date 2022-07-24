New Life International Church in Macon hosts 'Family and Friends Community Extravaganza'

After more than 3 years, New Life International church hosted it's first event since COVID.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — After more than 3 years, New Life International Church in Macon hosted it's first event since COVID called the 'Family and Friends Community Extravaganza'.

Eric Bell, the senior pastor for New Life International Ministries, said the event was an opportunity for families to have fun.

"Reaching out to the community, and we just having a wholesome family good time," Bell said.



Bell also said the extravaganza is all about unity, and bringing the community together.

The event had food trucks, water slides, vendors, and lots of goodies for the community to enjoy.

Laquesta Johnson, a part of Assorted Divas a social club, said that giving back to the community in events like this is important.

"We're here to give back to the community, and we do a lot of giving back. So, this is just one of our many events to give back to the community," Johnson said.

Bell says he looks to put together more community events to help deal with problems with the murders and shootings.

Part 2 of the event is happening this Sunday at 10:15am, called 'Family and Friends Day' on 1985 Vineville Avenue.