New luxury dog hotel in Macon gives man's best friend the 'human' treatment

Owner Terri Marion says she's trying to create a home away from home for all dogs

MACON, Ga. — We all worry about our pets when we go on long vacations, but one new luxury dog hotel in Macon seeks to remove your concern.

Wagsworth Hotel owner, Terri Marion, was inspired to start the dog hotel because she wanted to add a more home-like feel over the traditional dog kennel.

"I lived in Pennsylvania the last five years and I worked for a place up there that was an old, stone farmhouse on several acres and I wanted to bring that feel to central Georgia," Marion said.

At Wagsworth, each dog gets its own room, bed and blankets that are changed everyday, and checkout is at noon just like at a hotel for humans.

Marion wants dogs to have the same experience there that they would have at home.

"The normal atmosphere that they get is the TV, radio, people talking, free range. If it's a smaller crowd for the weekend, they're walking all throughout the building with me," Marion said.

The dog hotel has a outdoor and indoor play area where dogs can exercise, play and socialize with the other visitors at the hotel. Marion says the goal is to try and get the dogs out as much as possible.

She also offers custom-made fashions at her in-house boutique to keep man's best friend looking sharp.

No matter the breed, visitors can give Marion their dogs' measurement and then she and her associate at Waverly Kennel in Pennsylvania can design a custom outfit for your dog.

"Everyone always stops me for what my dogs have on or for what I use for them. I'm trying to reel in all the stuff that I normally use for my dogs and put it in one location," Marion said.

She also shops locally to supply some of her in-house products, such as Petals and Tails dog shampoo and Good Boy Goodies dog treats.

In the coming months, Marion wants to start a pet pantry called Mik's Miracle Pet Pantry, named after her miniature salt and pepper schnauzer that will aim to offer food and basic dog essentials to those in need.

Marion says she wants a centralized hub to give others what she tries to provide for her "kids."

"I think honestly, just the vibe you get when you come in, the feel, the aesthetic, the cleanliness, I try to make people family. You know, that's just how I was raised, so when you come in, you're part of the Wagsworth family," Marion said.

Wagsworth Hotel is located at 7209 Hawkinsville Road, Suite 3 in south Bibb County. They're open on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and then they reopen from 2-6 p.m. They are also open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon.

To schedule a stay for your pet, you can call or text 478-270-2227, or email info@WagsworthHotel.com.