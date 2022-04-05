Out with the old, in with the new: Macon-Bibb demolishes old fire training center

The Class 1 department is adding a new training center with updated equipment for better training.

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County leaders joined firefighters in saying goodbye to their old fire training center and hello to a future center.

The county held the final burn at the Charles A. Smallwood Center Wednesday morning and then crews started to demolish it.

The county will spend nearly $3 million in SPLOST money to build the new training center.

Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Shane Edwards says the new training area will help them continue as a Class 1 department.

"This step that we're taking today, upgrading our training complex to be able to get our firefighters out here in a confined area where they can come in and train, will improve our Class 1 or help us maintain our Class 1 rating because we're able to have your firefighters here 24/7," said Edwards.