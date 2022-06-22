'Hot Dogs and Hard Hats': new Macon event teaches kids about the construction industry

The event is a chance for kids to learn about various career paths in construction.

MACON, Ga. — Children in Macon put on their hard hats and learned about the construction industry.

Next Level of Macon and Stafford Builders hosted their "Hard Hats and Hot Dogs" event at the Bibb-Mount Zion Baptist Church on Avondale Mill Road.

This was part of their summer program that will end next week.

Lakesia Toomer is the executive director of Next Level. She says she wants children to know there are other options to making a successful living if they choose not to go to college.

"We want to be a part of exposing our young people to other options and careers," Lakesia says.

"They can participate and actually make an impact on this community and make a lot of money."

Shawn Stafford is the founder of Stafford Building. he says the construction industry needs more workers.

"When our industry suffers most industries suffer," Shawn says.

"The construction industry right now has a workforce issue, and we're hoping that we can get some of these younger kids.. into our industry."

The camp hopes to make "Hard Hats and Hot Dogs" an annual event.