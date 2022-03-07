Former Dublin AMC theater to reopen with new owners, luxury recliners, and more food

The new owners are planning extensive upgrades to the theater, including luxury recliners, digital projection, and Dolby 7.1 surround sound

DUBLIN, Ga. — Editor's note: Video in this article is from previous coverage of the AMC Classic Dublin 8 closing.

There's good news on the way for movie lovers in Dublin! The former AMC Classic Dublin 8 will reopen under new management as the Golden Ticket Cinemas Dublin 8.

The AMC Classic Dublin 8 permanently closed back in Dec. 2021.

According to a press release, the new owners plan for extensive upgrades to the theater, which include luxury recliners, digital projection, Dolby 7.1 sound, and an menu.

“I think most will agree that the upgrading of the cinema is long overdue. Once we reopen, imagine being able to enjoy a tub of delicious popcorn and your favorite beverage while reclined in our luxury recliners. Or better yet, how about an order of wings and a milkshake? The goal is to bring many large market amenities to smaller towns like Dublin,” said John Bloemeke, President of Golden Ticket Cinemas.

Bloemeke says that the theatre will continue to offer promotions and discount tickets on Tuesdays.

They will also honor previously purchased AMC popcorn buckets and will continue to fill them for $4.75 through the end of the year.

The Golden Ticket Cinemas Dublin 8 will open in May or June. Tickets will be available via their website or on Fandango as the opening date grows closer.