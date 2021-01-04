New meat market near downtown Dublin offers drive-thru pickup

Owner Nikki Stephens says the modern style of her store is what sets it apart from others

DUBLIN, Ga. — A new business is opening in Dublin on Friday -- and it's sure to meat all of your expectations.

Dublin Meat Market, located at 1121 Telfair St., officially opens at 3 p.m., April 2. They'll be giving away hamburgers, hot dogs, $100 gift cards and a free country ham.

Owner Nikki Stephens says she is glad to be serving the area.

"We're just excited to be here," she said.

The market will have pork, sausage, steaks, chicken, oxtails, and more.

"We are different," Stephens said. "One thing that makes us so different from other meat markets [is] we're going to be a little bit more modern."

They'll be offering drive-thru services.

"We're doing that a lot for the elderly people, and also for COVID-19," she said.

They'll be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you'd like more information, or to place an order, you can call 478-205-5055, or find them on Facebook here.