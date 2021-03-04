New merger means United Way prescription card could save you more money on medications

The best part - the card is free!

MACON, Ga. — The United Way of Central Georgia announced it's merging its prescription drug card 'FamilyWize' with the discount plan 'SingleCare.'

That means you could save even more money than before.

The merge offers a larger network of pharmacies, and bigger prescription discounts.

The United Way says the card saved Central Georgians an average of 45% on prescriptions, but now those savings can jump to 80%.

"This card is really for everyone. When you go to get a prescription, if you give them the single care information the drug store will run it and they'll either give you the single card price, they'll give your insurance price or the retails price which ever is lower," George McCanless said.