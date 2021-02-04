'Bring the real flavor': New Middle Eastern restaurant with market, hookah café opening in Centerville

Wrap & Kebab will have a hookah café, an international market, and a restaurant where they'll cook and chop shawarma in front of you

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Centerville will soon be home to a new Middle Eastern restaurant. Mohammed Magayreh is the owner of Wrap & Kebab. They’re opening at 103 Gunn Rd at the end of April.

“It’s going to be something different,” he said.

Magayreh isn’t new to the food service industry. He has hands in other ventures in Central Georgia as the owner of Shark's Fish & Chicken, which has locations in Macon and Warner Robins.

“They love the food and the service,” he said. “We were making enough money to start expanding.”

He’s originally from Jordan in the Middle East and came to Central Georgia in 2008. He says he’s happy to bring a taste of Jordan to the region.

“Something new to the area here,” Magayreh said. “I’ve been searching around. Nobody serves the same way how we’re going to serve.”

Magayreh says Wrap & Kebab will primarily serve doner kebab or shawarma, which is stacked meat that is slow turned on a vertical rotisserie. Shawarma is usually beef, lamb, or chicken.

He says it’s a famous food in the Middle East and in Europe.

“Even cooking the meat in the spinner, I cut it with the knife, that’s going to be like a show. It’s going to be something interesting,” he said.

People can expect to see salads, hummus, falafel, and tabbouleh on the menu too. Magayreh says everything will be made from scratch to ensure the food has a fresh tasting flavor.

“I’m going to bring the real flavor,” Magayreh said.

Wrap & Kebab will also have a hookah café and an international market, where people can buy traditional Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

“I’m really excited to do that because we really need something new. We need something that gives the right taste for what we’ve seen here and what we’ve been looking for,” he said.