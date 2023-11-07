'It has helped us tremendously': New Milledgeville 2024 budget raises pay for all city employees

City Manager Hank Griffeth says all employees will, at minimum, be paid $15 an hour

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The City of Milledgeville's 2024 budget is officially set. City leaders say every city employee is getting a pay raise in one form or another.

City Manager Hank Griffeth says the mayor and city council wanted to focus on salaries in this budget.

Several departments have expressed how important pay raises are for them to keep running– the most vocal being the fire and police departments.

Milledgeville’s bravest do a lot. However, they say their paychecks don't reflect that.

“It requires a lot of us to work two, three jobs,” Lt. Nekelo Knight said.

Knight works at the fire department and as an emergency responder at Atlanta's Grady Hospital to support his family.

He works 24 hours shifts in each place, back to back.

“Yeah, it’s heavy. I get tired,” he said. “I will take days off, but I also have to think about if I do take days off, will I be able to accommodate my lifestyle?”

He says not everyone wants to have to split their time like that.

“Four to five people that I knew personally left, and I know there's been more than that. They were going places that were paying more,” Knight said.

He says those quitting would be people who have experience. So, losing seasoned employees and hiring newer people could lead to a dangerous situation.

“The job that we do takes knowledge and skills to do it,” he said. “So how can we really protect the city? I’m still learning, they’re still learning.”

Milledgeville Police Major Linc Boyer says they've lost folks due to low salaries, making those who are left stretched thin.

“We were 13-14 officers short,” Boyer said. “Our gang, our narcotics, our traffic units– those units were suffering because we were having to pull those officers to supplement patrol.”

Both departments told city council they needed a 20% salary increase to keep running.

“Mayor and council saw the importance of getting the pay scale upgraded,” Griffeth said.

He says the pay scale that determines employee's salaries hasn't been upgraded in 10 years. It was time to change it.

“The pay scale upgrade was predicated on the fact that no one working for the City of Milledgeville would be working in a position making less than $15 dollars an hour,” Griffeth said.

So, based on the federal poverty guidelines as well as the county's upgraded pay scale, your rank and pay grade determine your salary.

“It took our starting pay from just over $36,000 and now starting pay for us is $48,894,” Boyer said.

“They moved from $31,000 to $46,000, which is a huge jump,” Knight said.

Both say it's already drawing in new people and keeping the current staff happy.

“We had some officers that let us know that they were going to have to leave. Now, they're not. So, it was a huge weight that was taken off of our shoulders,” Boyer said. “We’re probably one of the highest [salaries] in Middle Georgia. It has helped us tremendously.”

“Definitely increased the morale on the shift. That definitely relieves a lot of pressure, it gives a great sense of security, and makes me want to stay,” Knight said.

Griffeth says the salary increases will be paid partially through American Rescue Plan funds. They're looking into getting additional revenue to maintain the pay raises that will start in January.