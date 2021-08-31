New mobile coffee truck in Hawkinsville brings the brew to you

Parkin' Latte owner Briana Harris says the trailer travels around town during the week serving up everything from cold brew to espresso to flavored lemonades

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — A lot of people usually need a pick-me-up in the afternoon and turn to coffee, but what do you do if you live somewhere without a coffee shop?

Well, there's a new mobile coffee truck visiting parking lots in Hawkinsville to bring you that caffeine buzz.

Briana Harris says things started falling into place when her husband got orders to go to Warner Robins.

"I joked with my husband and I was like, 'If military takes you to a town where we end up in a really small town with no coffee place, I'm going to open a coffee truck,'" Harris said.

And so she did! The same day they bought a house in Hawkinsville they also bought the trailer that would become the Parkin' Latte.

The name's meaning is simple enough -- they park it, they make coffee, and customers can buy it, but not without tasting it first.

"I do not let anyone leave without tasting it, A, and B, if they don't like it, I'll throw it out and make them something else," she said.

The trailer travels around town during the week serving up everything from cold brew to espresso to flavored lemonades and of course -- lattes.

Harris says she's even booked a wedding and a few other events.

"Our main purpose is to serve the community of Hawkinsville," Harris said. "We wanted a small town feel... it was a total God thing, total blessing that God just placed us in Hawkinsville, in a place that did not have coffee."

Harris says she didn't like coffee at first, but now makes it to her liking and wants to do the same for her customers.

"There's a ton of drinks we can make without coffee," she said. "I want Hawkinsville to branch out!"

They are open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"We're leaving Sundays for family and Jesus," Harris said.

Harris runs the shop six days a week with some help, but returns home to her family as a "full-time mom and wife."

You can visit their Facebook page for more information on where they park, or how to get them to come to you.