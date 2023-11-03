'The Case of Gram's Missing Teeth': New movie filming in Fort Valley

It's a family movie based on a book series, and will be filmed at the historic Troutman House.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A new movie is filming in Fort Valley!

The film is titled "The Case of Gram's Missing Teeth," and is based on the book series 'The New Fangled Adventures of Alexia and Z.'

It is a Johnston Twins Production, and is being directed by "AJ" Amada White.

It stars Melvin Jackson Jr., who is from Los Angeles and is an Emmy nominated actor.

The project is part of the Fort Valley Film Commission, and production officially started on Wednesday and will last until Sunday, March 12.

The Troutman House is a key location for filming, because it's in the center of town and brings awareness to the heart of the city.

The historic value of the house is something that was key to the movie set, and was something the crew wanted to keep historic, and then return it back to being used.