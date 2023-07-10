x
What new movies are coming out in October?

Film critic Brian Eggert discusses Killers of the Flower Moon, The Pigeon Tunnel and breaks down the Twin Cities Film Fest.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — October may be known for spooky movies and TV shows, but there can be way more to see in the month leading up to Halloween. 

If you've had your fill of slashers and jump scares, don't worry — film critic Brian Eggert joined KARE 11 Saturday to share other new movies and activities you can check out over the month.

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

THE PIGEON TUNNEL

Eggert also discussed two highlights from the upcoming Twin Cities Film Fest., "The Holdovers" and "The Taste of Things."

Eggert is a Tomatometer-approved critic who writes about classic, independent, international and new release movies. You can check out more of his work at Deep Focus Reviews.

   

