New mural showcasing community figures to grace Fort Valley's downtown area

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley, get ready for a new piece of art happening downtown.

Some may have driven down East Church Street and noticed a new mural in the works across from the Dollar General.

Chris Johnson is the artist working on the mural for the residents. He's an art teacher at Andrew College in Cuthbert. He says the mural is a way to shine light on the people who have impacted the community.

Johnson paints murals as a side gig from teaching. He says there's always something new to learn from painting.

"Murals are kind of a way to teach the community things," Johnson says. "I feel like I never get outside of the teacher role, but I'm definitely a mural painter out here."