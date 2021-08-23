Fun for all? New outdoor game can come to you anywhere in Central Georgia

Middle Georgia Gellyball is based in Houston County, but if you have a yard in Central Georgia, they'll come to you!

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Looking for a fun way to have a blast, but without the pain that comes with paintball?

Jeremy Yuill is the owner of Middle Georgia Gellyball, a new business that allows you to get your energy out by competing against your friends in an outdoor arena.

"It's a fun activity for family, friends and kids," said Yuill.

The concept is kind of like paintball where you gear up and shoot at other players for the chance to gain a team win -- except this time, you won't be nursing bruises the next day.

The Gelly blasters hold water orbs and are battery-powered automatic plastic guns. The orbs are just bigger than the tip of your finger, and Yuill says it's just a "little sting" when it hits you.

The other really cool part? It's mobile.

"If you can fit it in your yard, we can run it," he said. "It's super easy... we provide everything."

Teams start on opposite sides with bunkers in between and when you're hit, you're out. Anyone 5 and older can play, the masks and blasters are provided, and you can wear shorts and a t-shirt.

Cleanup is pretty simple too. The orbs don't stain clothes or leave a mess, they won't harm the environment or animals, and they are biodegradable.

Yuill says it's fun for everyone.

"Even adults; it's not just targeted to kids," he said. "You get that satisfaction of adrenaline."

They offer multiple packages for the weekends, and they will travel anywhere in the Central Georgia area. They consider home base to be Houston County High School. There is a fee per mile outside of a 20-mile radius.

If you have questions or want to book your party, you can go to their Facebook page to find out more.