When you go to the hospital sometimes it can be overwhelming and maybe even scary.

Well, the Beverly Knight Olsen Children's Hospital came up with a fun way to get kids looking forward to going down the halls to their appointment.

They will be wheeling out eight remote-controlled cars.

Patients under 100 pounds will get to hop into their ride and cruise down to their surgery, X-ray or screening.

Chief Development Officer Ellen Terrell says seeing the smiles on the kids' faces is priceless.

"Well, when kids come in, whether they are sick, whether they are injured, they are scared, the parents are scared, it's just a very stressful time. So to have anything that will kind of take their minds off the procedures or whatever they are about to have done, it's great and we feel like these little cars will do that," she says.

Terrell says, don't worry -- a clinical staff member will control the cars.

