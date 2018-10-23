A new Publix supermarket and shopping center has been approved for the corner of Thomaston and Tucker Roads in west Bibb.

According to the Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning website, the supermarket was 'conditionally approved' at their meeting on Monday.

We reached out to the Planning and Zoning Board for clarifications on the conditions, but haven't received a response back.

The supermarket was first proposed back in August by a firm called JWA Ventures, under a non-disclosure agreement.

RELATED: New supermarket could be coming to west Bibb

The vote was then postponed at the meeting on August 13, due to concerns about the entry and exit points for cars and delivery trucks.

RELATED: Planning and Zoning postpones vote for new supermarket in west Macon

Since then, the most recent proposal says JWA Ventures met with the proper Macon-Bibb departments and the Georgia Department of Transportation to figure out a new solution.

RELATED: 'It will be a traffic nightmare:' Man voices concerns about proposed west Macon supermarket

The shopping area will be called "Tobesofkee Crossing," according to the most recent proposal.

© 2018 WMAZ