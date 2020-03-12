New Warner Robins restaurant puts spin on chicken and waffles

Cluck-N-Waffles is serving up the classic comfort food dish in a new way and with multiple flavors

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A new restaurant opening in Warner Robins is putting a twist on a Southern comfort food classic -- chicken and waffles!

Cluck-N-Waffles co-owner Rebecca Ashford says they take homemade waffle cones and stuff them with different-flavored chicken bites.

"Think of it in a traditional way, of going to a wing shop. If you're going to a wing shop, you decide what flavor you want on your wings. It's the same concept," she said.

Ashford says the idea came to her husband in a dream. She says that they've wanted to open a restaurant ever since opening the Foodie King food truck in 2017.

The family-owned business is just one of the many hats the Ashfords wear. In addition to owning a sanitation business and food truck, her husband A.C. is also a pastor at Spring Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

The Ashfords decided to put their spin on chicken and waffles to the test by inviting people over for a tasting to see if the product would sell.

"They went crazy, even the children. They loved it," Rebecca said. "We thought, if they love it, then everyone will love it."

Rebecca says at the heart of everything are their southern roots and their desire to make others happy.

"We really love to serve people and we wanted to bring that home feeling, something different, to Warner Robins," she said.

Other menu items include dessert waffles stuffed with peach cobbler, all you can eat seafood on Fridays, soul food on Saturdays, and even food you can find from their food truck.

Cluck-N-Waffles will open Saturday, Dec. 5 at 11 a.m. and is located at 6011 Watson Boulevard suite #380.

Store hours are Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

They offer dine-in and takeout, as well as delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub and Waitr.

You can find out more information on their Facebook page.