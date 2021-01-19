New 'One Night Stand' restaurant opening soon in Warner Robins changes menu daily

The restaurant’s co-owners say the eatery is named 'One Night Stand' because people will get a different menu daily

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A new restaurant with a constantly changing menu is coming soon to a Warner Robins shopping plaza.

Monty Freeze and Donnie Pearson are co-owners and co-executive chefs of One Night Stand Catering. Alyssa Bonardy is the company’s CFO.

If the restaurant's name, One Night Stand, made you do a double take, here's the explanation: It's called that because diners will see a different menu every day.

“You can’t duplicate it. You can’t repeat it,” Pearson said. “Why don’t we just treat it like a One Night Stand?"

Don't worry, the restaurant is family and kid-friendly.

“We’re trying to take, basically, foods from different cultures, plus America, and find a way to put our twist on it to where we elevate it,” Pearson said.

Freeze and Pearson say people can expect to see all different types of food on the menu – from pasta night Saturdays and taco Tuesdays to Asian, steak, and home-cooking nights.

“We decided to use fresh and as much local ingredients as we can,” Freeze said.

One Night Stand Catering had been Pearson’s dream for years. The pair met over 10 years ago working in Charlotte, and they’ve worked together all over the country in the food service industry since then.

While they were in Florida, Pearson came to Freeze with the idea for a catering company. They decided to take what Pearson calls a “leap of faith” and start selling food in July 2020.

“We sat down a couple of months ago and we said, ‘Hey. We’re going to make this a reality,'” Pearson said.

Freeze says it feels “absolutely amazing” for him and Pearson to get their own business started and finally open a brick and mortar restaurant.

“It’s something we’ve been wanting to do for a long time, where we can actually control what we want to sell, the quality of food that we want,” Freeze said. “We can put out our best product.”

Freeze and Pearson both say they’ve worked with the fire department, homeless shelters, rescue missions and other organizations in the past, and they’re both looking forward to continuing to work with the Warner Robins community.

“It’s not like we’re just trying to make a profit. We really believe in, since we live in the community, we wanted to make it the best that it can be,” Freeze said.