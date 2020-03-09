New retro game store opens in Macon's Ingleside Village

The shop's owner says the store specializes in selling classic video games and consoles

MACON, Ga. — Macon's Ingleside Village neighborhood is now home to a new retro game shop.

Aaron Gray is the owner of Retro Raven and David DeRuvo is the shop's store manager.

Gray says the store specializes in classic video games.

"We focus mainly on the older generation consoles, original Nintendo, any Super Nintendo, N64, Game Cube, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 1," Gray said.

The store carries newer items as well.

"PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, and Xbox 1, PS4, Nintendo Switch," he said.

Retro games and gaming systems are special not only because they're often collectible and they hold or increase their value, but also because they bring back memories for folks.

"So I think just kind of the nostalgia of, you know, 'Oh I couldn't get this game when I was a kid, and now I can.' So, it's kind of people reliving their childhood a little bit," Gray said. "That's what we really sell is nostalgia and bringing back that feeling."

Retro Raven also buys used games from people.

"Bring us your games, show us what you have, we'll add up what we can give you in cash. We also do trade-in," Gray said.

Gray says he started the business about eight years ago on Amazon and eBay, but this is the first time he's opened a physical retail location.

"It feels great," Gray said. "I've kind of known since I was a kid, since elementary school, that I wanted to own a retail shop."

He says he's always had a passion for buying, selling, and hunting down video games.

"It's just kind of the best of both worlds for me," Gray said.

Gray is originally from Athens. He says he saw a need for a game store in town and decided to take action.

So far, the response from the community has been "great."

"Makes me feel good about opening a business and proud to be doing it in Macon," he said.