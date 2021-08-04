New sandwich shop and bakery opens on Macon's Vineville Avenue

People can expect to find BLTs, club sandwiches, soups, wraps, and cookies on the menu.

MACON, Ga. — A new bakery and sandwich spot has set up shop near Macon's Payne City neighborhood.

Monique Moye is owner of M&M Sandwich and Pastry at 3045 Vineville Avenue. It's in the old Molly’s Café building, right across the street from Jim Shaw’s.

M&M started serving up food for the first time on Wednesday for their soft opening. They plan to hold a grand opening later in April.

Like its name says, the restaurant primarily serves sandwiches and pastries. Moye says they primarily serve Boar’s Head deli meats and cheeses.

People can expect to find BLTs, club sandwiches, soups, wraps, petit fours, and chocolate chip cookies on the menu.

“Italian sandwiches, we’ve got lobster sandwiches, [we've] got slushies...all different types of stuff,” she said.

The sandwich spot even has a kids menu, so the whole family has something to try. Moye says the signature M&M club is the must-try on the menu.

She is from Macon and used to be an assistant manager at a Kroger. Moye and her husband, Marquis Bell, decided to open the sandwich shop because they wanted to venture out and try something new. They got started in August and are happy to finally get the location in business.

They also own M&M Painting Company together; painting buildings, rooms and more.

She says the journey it took to get M&M off the ground couldn’t have happened without the support of her friend Jessica White and Rev. Henry Fickling.

“You’ve got to stay prayed up,” she said. “It was a road to get here, but we got here.”

M&M’s is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.