Out and about: Three new sculptures coming to downtown Macon

Sculptor Alex Mendez says you'll be able to see them Friday afternoon

MACON, Ga. — Over the last couple of years, several life-size sculptures have been placed around downtown Macon. Now, Alex Mendez is ready to deliver three more statues Friday morning.

The sale of sculptures to businesses or individuals funds the next round of art, and Mendez has sold two pieces so far.

He says the next ones represent peace and unity and you'll be able to pose in front of them by Friday night.

Mendez is from Indiana and says he now has a real bond with Central Georgia.

"I fell in love with Macon and you know it's a home away from home so much, so my partner and I considered moving to Macon and that's still a real possibility for us in the future," said Mendez.

The Community Foundation of Central Georgia initially provided the grant money for this project.