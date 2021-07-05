'We want it to be an experience': New seafood and meat market coming to Warner Robins

Saltwater Outpost on Watson Boulevard will have all kinds of specialty fish, like yellowfin tuna and butterfish from Hawaii

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A new specialty seafood and meat market is coming to Warner Robins.

Josh and Leslie Sharpe are the owners of Saltwater Outpost at 4027 Watson Boulevard. It’s located in the Galleria Square shopping plaza right next to Tbreak Pho and Boba.

The couple plans to open the new market in mid-June. They’ll announce the official opening date on the market's Facebook page when they get all of their new equipment.

“You can expect lots of things from all around the world,” Josh said.

Josh says the market will have a wide variety of products – many different types of fish, meats, and other seafood. Crawfish, sashimi grade fish, grouper, triggerfish, wreckfish, and even tuna and butterfish from Hawaii are some of the things people will see at Saltwater Outpost.

They’ll also carry seasonings, olive oils, butter, and other specialty items. Leslie says they’ll be doing daily Facebook lives once they open, showing the public what the featured items for the day will be.

“Specialty things ... that we can’t get around here,” Josh said.

The Sharpes live in Byron, just down the road from the new market. Leslie is originally from south Georgia and Josh is from Clover, South Carolina. The couple met singing karaoke in Charleston, South Carolina and they’ve been married for 14 years.

Their mentors are part of Josh’s family and they’re owners of Saltwater Markets, a meat and seafood market franchise with locations in South Carolina, which makes them sister stores.

“We just fell in love with them as a customer, and we want to bring that experience we have with them to everybody else,” she said.

Leslie was a nurse for 22 years and Josh was working in finance before the couple decided to own a business. Josh says he’s happy to be pursuing a passion while bringing something new to Warner Robins.

“A little scary sometimes,” Josh said. “But, you know, when we met. Our thing was to go out and enjoy fresh food. We lived in Charleston, South Carolina. There’s new restaurants everyday opening and you really couldn’t find things like that around here.”

The couple says it’s all about helping families enjoy cooking together. People will be able to come into the market and ask for recipe tips, tricks, and more.

“We want it to be an experience,” Josh said. “We want it to be easy. We want people to be able to take it home and share with their family.”

Leslie says they appreciate all the support and love they’ve received from the Central Georgia community so far.