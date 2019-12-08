WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A new seafood restaurant and bar opened its doors Monday in Warner Robins.

Yami Crab Seafood and Bar, located on Margie Drive, opened promptly at noon, with a full staff waiting for customers.

General Manager Alphonso Gomez says they serve just about any seafood including craw fish, snow crab, live blue crab, shellfish, mussels, clams, oysters, lobster, and shrimp.

"It's a family restaurant. We also have family platters you can buy for two, three, four, five people in your family, so it is family-oriented," said Gomez.

The building has seen many transformations through the years -- it was once a Hooters and a southern soul food restaurant, according to Gomez.

He says they've been redesigning the place for over a year.

"It's now Yami Crab. We completely re-gutted the place and remodeled it, and this is what it is today," Gomez said.

Thirty minutes into opening day, a decent crowd of people managed to walk through the doors.

"There's a lot of seafood restaurants popping up, but nothing like we have here," Gomez said. "You can buy by the pound, by the half-pound, that's an option we have, we serve corn, potatoes, eggs, you get the vegetables all in the boil. A lot of the other restaurants are kind of similar, but not like what we have."

Gomez says they might be looking for more people to hire later on, and maybe planning opening an hour earlier.

Yami Crab Seafood and Bar is open from Sunday to Thursday from noon to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and is located at 210 Margie Drive in Warner Robins.

RELATED HEADLINES

'That's my gift from God – cooking:' Ma Duke restaurant prepares for opening day

Macon men open 'cultural food court,' plan to hire teens to keep them off the street