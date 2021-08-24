'As casual as they come': New seafood restaurant opens on Lake Sinclair in Milledgeville

The owners of Taylor's Cove also own and operate the Reel Grill, the Crazy Chic, and the Fat Squirrel.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — It's oh-fish-ial... folks in Georgia's 'Lake Country' have a new place to catch a bite.

Taylor's Cove is a new seafood restaurant in Milledgeville, and it's right on Lake Sinclair.

Its owners have three other businesses in town that you're probably familiar with; the Reel Grill, the Crazy Chic, and the Fat Squirrel.

Ben Cook is a managing partner and says he and his partners in the business decided to open another restaurant.

A soft opening took place over Memorial Day weekend, and they opened fully at the beginning of July. So far, Cook says they've seen success.

"It's a destination," he said. "We promote a family environment."

With an inside and outside bar and a full dining room, Taylor's Cove offers full service in each area. Although you put your name on a list for the dining room, Cook says the bars are first come, first served.

"We are as causal as they come," he said.

They serve seafood mainly, but Cook says if you can think of it, they most likely have it. He says they want to be "personally responsible for every dish," so they encourage people to let them know if the experience at their restaurant wasn't good.

Cook says they have labor issues "like everyone else," and they are hiring.

They are open from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. They have live entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays starting at 8 p.m.

You can find out more on their Facebook page.

