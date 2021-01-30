'It's like walking into your grandma's kitchen': New soul food restaurant opens in Milledgeville

Fried Green Tomatoes is a locally owned business that has four other locations in Macon, Dublin, Fort Valley and Centerville.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A new soul food restaurant in Milledgeville serves up a different menu each day, and has five separate locations around Central Georgia.

Fried Green Tomatoes opened in Centerville in 2018 and has been growing ever since, with locations in Dublin, Macon, Fort Valley, Centerville and now Milledgeville.

Tanya Phillips is a managing partner in the business and says the business is a "soul food Subway."

"We are southern home cooking, cafeteria style, so you come in and choose a combo, and we fix the plate for you," she said.

Phillips says the main thing she takes pride in is their customer service.

"We're not scripted service, you're gonna come in and it's gonna be 'hey darlin,' 'hey sweetie.' We get to know our customers, it just becomes a big family. It's like walking into your grandmas kitchen," she said.

Fried Green Tomatoes is open seven days a week. Monday through Saturday they are open 11-8 and Sunday 11-4.