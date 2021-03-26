'The whole nine yards': New Southern cooking restaurant opens in Macon

Debra’s Son Southern Cooking has classic Southern style meals and is named after the owner's late mother.

MACON, Ga. — There’s a new place in Macon to get your Southern food favorites. Jason Curry is the owner of Debra’s Son Southern Cooking at 885 Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The eatery had its grand opening on March 15.

“It’s just a down-home-cooked meal place you can go,” said Curry.

The restaurant is a nod to Curry’s mother, Debra, who died in 2013 after battling lupus for 25 years. Curry says he’s glad to start a business in memory of his mom who raised six children on her own in Macon.

“I just get all my knowledge and all my good cooking – I get it from my mother,” he said.

The restaurant has breakfast, lunch, and dinner. People can find a wide variety of classic Southern dishes like grits, salmon patties, hoecakes, collard greens, ox tails, turkey wings, baked chicken, macaroni and cheese, and more.

“It’s just the whole nine yards,” Curry said.

He says the menu is vast, but the best seller on the menu at Debra’s Son is always the same – the ox tails.

“Everybody’s crazy about ox tails,” he said. “And my famous collard greens, and macaroni and cheese...the ox tail, it’s off the chain. They’re wonderful."

He says food service is where his heart is. He started out selling food on the side of the road with a grill and has worked in the deli sections of Kroger’s and Walmart’s all over town. He once owned a restaurant in Warner Robins.

He says owning a restaurant back in the city where he was born and raised is rewarding, and he’s looking forward to passing this legacy on to his children.

“I wanted to work for myself and do it for myself,” Curry said.