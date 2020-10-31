'We want you to be comfortable and feel important': New spa opens in Dublin

Pure Body Company offers both massages and facials.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Pure Body Company opened up on October 22 in Dublin.

Owner Hannah Moore says she began working on opening the business in September.

"I've never really been on my own," she said. "I've been doing massage therapy for twelve years, so I just decided to open this place up."

They offer hot stone massages, brightening facials, rake, prenatal messages and much more.

With an esthetician on staff, they offer a vast amount of facials.

"She really just customizes the facials to the individual," Moore said.

Moore says the staff focuses on the costumer and wants them "to be comfortable and feel important."

Moore says her faith has been a huge part of her journey to open the spa.

"God, I feel like he's placed me here for a reason and he works everything out. I give him all the glory, because without him I could not have done it," she said.

For massages, appointments can be booked from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For facials, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday. They also offer gift certificates.

Pure Body Company is located at 314 Pine Forest Street.