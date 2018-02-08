A new supermarket could be coming to west Bibb County.

Macon-Bibb's planning and zoning commission next week is scheduled to hear plans for a new shopping center at the northeast corner of Tucker and Thomaston Roads.

The anchor, according to developers, is a 48,000-square-foot supermarket. They say it would include a drive-thru pharmacy and a deli and hire more than 120 people.

But the developers did not disclose which grocery chain would be involved. WMAZ could not reach the developer, JWA Ventures of Montgomery, Alabama, for further details.

The site currently contains a motorcycle shop, two homes and some vacant buildings.

The company is asking that part of the site be rezoned from 'Multi-Family Residential' to 'Highway Commercial.'

We'll have more on the project tonight on 13WMAZ News at 5 and 6.

© 2018 WMAZ